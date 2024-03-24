“Malanga Gang” Involved In Street Crimes Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested five member Malanga gang involved in street crimes and recovered 02 stolen vehicles, 20 motorcycles, 01 auto rickshaw, 25 mobile phones, stolen money Rs 1,80,000 from their possession here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Cantt police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.
While taking action, Cantt Police held five member Malanga Gang involved in street crimes who were identified as Umar, Hafiz, Shahbaz, Adnan and Nasir.
The SHO said that several cases of theft had been registered against the accused. The accused are being shifted to jail, he told.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused would be brought to court with solid evidence. The accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.
