LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Founders Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce LCCI ) on Thursday felicitated former LCCI & FPCCI president Iftikhar Ali Malik on nomination for the much coveted and prestigious presidency at SAARC Chamber of Commerce Industry for two year term 2020 and 2021.

In a meeting with Iftikhar Ali Malik here, the Founders Group leader and former Lahore Chamber's SVP Khawaja Khawar Rasheed said that Malik's nomination from Pakistan for Presidentship of the SAARC Chamber was an honour for the entire business community. He hoped that Malik would develop a strategy to strengthen intra-SAARC trade.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Malik said that this was a great honour for Pakistan, citing that the SAARC CCI was a political and trade block which had overall population little over 1.7 billion with enormous unutilized natural and human resources.

"As we all know that private sector of SAARC member countries is engine of growth of south Asia, therefore, development and progress of SAARC countries cannot be separated from development and progress of their respective private sector.

In this context, under my presidency, I would focus on trade and investments both unilaterally and bilaterally in short and long term targets to bring SAARC brand shining in the world economy," he added.

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Afghanistan and Pakistan are members of the SAARC (South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation) Chamber and presidentship rotates in all member states.

Iftikhar Ali Malik aged 78 also remained president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (FPCCI) and Lahore Chamber. He has also been active in trade politics since 1975 and embarked upon a number of key assignment and worked dedicatedly and selflessly without getting any perks from these forums.

In a capacity of Chairman Building Committee of the SAARC Chamber, he constructed a nine-storey building of the SAARC Chamber worth Rs 1.5 billion in Islamabad.