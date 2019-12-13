UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested For Sending People Abroad Illegally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Man arrested for sending people abroad illegally

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday arrested a land route agent for defrauding citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday arrested a land route agent for defrauding citizens.

According to FIA spokesman, accused person namely Raja Qaisar son of Farzand Ali Raja is a resident of Karyala Sarayalamgir, district Gujrat.

He sent people to Greece through land route and received Rs 150,000 for Turkey and Rs 350,000 from Turkey to Greece.

The accused was wanted to the FIA in seven cases. Further investigation is under way.

