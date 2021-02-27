UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies After Being Hit By Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Man dies after being hit by car

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :FROM: R.Y. WAHEED Dated: 27-02-2021 A pedestrian was fatally injured by a speeding car near Thatha Khokhran. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Faiz Ahmad was on his way to a local market when a speeding car, being driven by one Muhammad Awais, hit him and injured him badly.

Later, he died in the trauma centre.

Police have registered a case against Muhammad Awais.

Separately, a 12-year-old boy of Sadabad was abducted by four persons of the same locality. The police have registered a case against Imtiaz, Sajid, Jamshaid and Sameen.

According to the FIR, the accused had a dispute over payment of Rs 50,000, which abductee's grandmother had borrowed from the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Died Same FIR Market From

Recent Stories

DHA discusses implementation of smart healthcare t ..

6 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

21 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

51 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

2 hours ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.