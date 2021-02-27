Man dies after being hit by car

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :FROM: R.Y. WAHEED Dated: 27-02-2021 A pedestrian was fatally injured by a speeding car near Thatha Khokhran. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Faiz Ahmad was on his way to a local market when a speeding car, being driven by one Muhammad Awais, hit him and injured him badly.

Later, he died in the trauma centre.

Police have registered a case against Muhammad Awais.

Separately, a 12-year-old boy of Sadabad was abducted by four persons of the same locality. The police have registered a case against Imtiaz, Sajid, Jamshaid and Sameen.

According to the FIR, the accused had a dispute over payment of Rs 50,000, which abductee's grandmother had borrowed from the accused.