Man Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Man electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) An electrician died of electrocution here in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that one Raja Muhammad Amjad (37) was fixing the electric water pump when he suffered electric shock on touching exposed wires and died on the spot.

Later,the deceased was laid to rest with groans and sobs.

