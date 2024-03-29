Open Menu

Man Gets 14 Years Imprisonment In Drugs Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 08:01 PM

Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case

A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded 14 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded 14 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Amrez Khan alias Majee Butt was found guilty of possessing 2,060 grams

of heroin and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.

