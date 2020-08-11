Man killed,mother injured in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his mother suffered injuries in a road accident near Raja Jung.

police said here on Tuesday that Nasir Ali ,r/o Kot Radha Kishan along with his mother,was traveling towards Kasur city when a speeding tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Raja Jung.

Consequently, both received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured persons to DHQ hospital where Nasir breathed his last.

Raja Jung police registered case and started investigation.