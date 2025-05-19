Open Menu

Man Kills Sister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A woman was killed by her brother over a domestic brawl here under the jurisdiction of Saddar Bhulwal,here on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,Hina (33) r/o Bhulwal had a domestic dispute with her brother Shahzad (27) .

On the day of incident,In a fit of rage,Shahzad killed Hina by discriminate firing.

Rescue1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for Autopsy.

Further investigation was underway

