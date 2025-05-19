Punjab Police Driving Training Schools Train Over 171,000 Citizens In 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab police’s driving training schools have imparted training to over 171,000 citizens,including 150,000 men and 20,000 women so far this year.
According to an official spokesperson,a total of 127 driving training schools were currently operational under Punjab Police.
The police have also provided motorcycle training to 470 women and trained 360 transgender individuals.
This year,three new training centers were established to expand outreach and accessibility.
Inspector General(IG) of Punjab Police,Dr Usman Anwar said the department was committed to ensuring that every driver possesses a valid license.
He added that the training centers also serve as platforms to educate citizens on road safety,traffic regulations and the licensing process.
“Driving without a license is a legal offense.It is essential that every driver on the road is properly licensed,” said IG Punjab.
IG further added that citizens can now apply online for learner permits,renewal of regular licenses and duplicate licenses through the department’s digital platforms.
According to official figures,more than 3.19 million driving licenses have been issued across Punjab so far this year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills sister59 seconds ago
-
Terrorist killed in operation1 minute ago
-
MPA's brother passes away1 minute ago
-
Punjab police driving training schools train over 171,000 citizens in 20251 minute ago
-
Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visits residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed11 minutes ago
-
Colleague stabbed to death over pity dispute11 minutes ago
-
Pak Army jawan laid to rest with military honors11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar departs for three-day China visit31 minutes ago
-
Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister12 hours ago
-
Tarkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses strategic, economic and cultural ties13 hours ago
-
CM highlights museums' role in preserving heritage13 hours ago
-
CM condemns explosion Near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah13 hours ago