Punjab Police Driving Training Schools Train Over 171,000 Citizens In 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab police’s driving training schools have imparted training to over 171,000 citizens,including 150,000 men and 20,000 women so far this year.

According to an official spokesperson,a total of 127 driving training schools were currently operational under Punjab Police.

The police have also provided motorcycle training to 470 women and trained 360 transgender individuals.

This year,three new training centers were established to expand outreach and accessibility.

Inspector General(IG) of Punjab Police,Dr Usman Anwar said the department was committed to ensuring that every driver possesses a valid license.

He added that the training centers also serve as platforms to educate citizens on road safety,traffic regulations and the licensing process.

“Driving without a license is a legal offense.It is essential that every driver on the road is properly licensed,” said IG Punjab.

IG further added that citizens can now apply online for learner permits,renewal of regular licenses and duplicate licenses through the department’s digital platforms.

According to official figures,more than 3.19 million driving licenses have been issued across Punjab so far this year.

