Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :An elderly man was shot dead by two unknown outlaws at Chak No 4/W.B in district Vehari on Wednesday.

According to police sources, two unknown persons entered into house of Raja Muhammad Iqtidar (73) son of Raja Shan Ali on pretext of buying goats and opened fire at the oldman. Resultantly, he died on the spot. Machhiwal police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.