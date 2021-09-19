Man shot injured by unknown outlaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was shot injured by unknown outlaws at village Khairan Pir, situated in suburb of district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, local citizen namely Akbar son of Nadeem was shot injured by unknown persons. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Sadar Police Muzaffargarh registered the case and started search for the unknown oultaws.