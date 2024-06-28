Open Menu

Mandviwalla Calls For Evolving Solid Strategy To Bring Tax Evaders Into Tax Net

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Mandviwalla calls for evolving solid strategy to bring tax evaders into tax net

Chairperson for Senate's Standing Committee on Finance, Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday stressed the need for evolving comprehensive strategy to bring tax evaders into tax net

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chairperson for Senate's Standing Committee on Finance, Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday stressed the need for evolving comprehensive strategy to bring tax evaders into tax net.

We have asked the Federal and provincial governments to formulate comprehensive strategy to expand the tax network and control the tax evaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Increasing penalty on non-tax payers or non-filers is not the solution of any problem, he stated. There is a requirement of amending laws in the federal board of revenue so that the non-tax payer could pay the taxes in an appropriate manner, he added.

In reply to a question regarding increasing taxes on salaried group, he said the government had removed many reservations of the PPP leaders on budget.

He said that the PPP had extended support to the incumbent government for passing the budget from the upper house.

The PPP had given the green signal to the government regarding budget approval for the sake of continuing the system in the country.

About flaws in the tax system, he said that tax office is collecting only five billion rupee taxes from the retailer sector.

He disclosed that the retailer sector business volume is much bigger than any other sector. We should focus on improving the tax laws to achieve the objectives, he said.

