Mangla Corps Wins 40th PARA Central Meet: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Mangla Corps wins 40th PARA Central Meet: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Mangla Corps on Wednesday secured first position in overall main 40th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) matches whereas Karachi Corps was runners-up.

The closing ceremony of 40th PARA Central Meet was held at Army Marksmanship Firing Ranges near Jhelum, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Sher Afgun was chief guest on the occasion.

More than 1500 firers including 30 teams from three services, Civil Armed Forces, provincial teams, Civil Shooting Federations, Associations and Clubs participated in 24 matches during the four weeks long PARA meet.

The chief guest awarded trophies and medals to winners and runners up in each shooting category. Highest military shooting honour "The Master at Arms Trophy" was awarded to Lance Naik Zeeshan Ali of Rawalpindi Corps.

The President's Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Lieutenant Colonel (R) Idrees Rasheed of Army team. The Prime Minister "Skills at Arms" Big Bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Navy.

COAS Rifle and Pistol Match was won by Pakistan Air Force. Chief of Naval Staff rifle match was won by Pakistan Army while Chief of Air Staff pistol match was won by Pakistan Air Force.

