UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Affairs Ministry, NY Port Agree On Close Coordination, Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Maritime Affairs Ministry, NY Port agree on close coordination, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs and New York (NY) Port on Friday agreed on close coordination, visits and cooperation to enhance relations between US and Pakistan and strengthen international Maritime security.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi convened a zoom meeting with New York Port Authority to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation, said a press release issued here.

Sharing the best practices on modern port governance and management, Robert Silberstein, Consul General along with his economic team and Sam Ruda, Director NY Port attended the meeting while Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warriach also joined the Federal minister for the meeting.

Discussion on statutory, financial and governance model of the NY Port Authority was done extensively in the aim to adopt and replicate the best and successful practices and methods by KPT.

Furthermore, there were firm commitments to introduce modern and technology based port governance system having diversified sources of revenue based on sustainable, environment friendly public private partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology New York Ali Haider Best Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

6 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

33 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

48 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

48 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

51 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.