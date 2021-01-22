Maritime Affairs Ministry, NY Port agree on close coordination, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs and New York (NY) Port on Friday agreed on close coordination, visits and cooperation to enhance relations between US and Pakistan and strengthen international Maritime security.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi convened a zoom meeting with New York Port Authority to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation, said a press release issued here.

Sharing the best practices on modern port governance and management, Robert Silberstein, Consul General along with his economic team and Sam Ruda, Director NY Port attended the meeting while Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warriach also joined the Federal minister for the meeting.

Discussion on statutory, financial and governance model of the NY Port Authority was done extensively in the aim to adopt and replicate the best and successful practices and methods by KPT.

Furthermore, there were firm commitments to introduce modern and technology based port governance system having diversified sources of revenue based on sustainable, environment friendly public private partnership.