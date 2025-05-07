Maritime security for regional stability, international peace: Turkish CG

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye Cemal Sangu said that distinguished Turkish warship TCG Buyukada on the occasion of its goodness would make port visit to the historic and vibrant city of Karachi.

This visit is yet another testament to the enduring close and brotherly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan, the two brotherly nations bound by a deep-rooted brotherhood, shared values and strategic partnership, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties, he said while addressing the on board ceremony of reception of visiting the TCG, Buyukada (F-512) hosted by the Ambassador Dr. Irfan MEZIROGLU, and Commanding officer Lt Cdr, Anil BILGIN here Wednesday. The reception was attended by former Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Nasrin Jalil, Federal State Minister Fahad Haroon, Sindh Ministers Azra Pechohu, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Mohammed Iqbal Memon, Zubair Motiwala, Governor Advisor Tariq Mustafa Khan, Prince Jam Saify, Kalim Farooqui, Majyid Aziz, Athar Iqbal, Humza Y. Tabani, Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Pervez Madraswala, Farooq Afzal, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig,DIG Maqsood Memon, and high officials of Pakistan Navy.

The Turkiye envoy said, the presence of this Turkish naval ship TCG Buyukada at the Karachi port symbolizes not only the strength of our naval and maritime cooperation but also our shared commitment to maritime security, regional stability, and international peace.

Sangu said In essence, centuries of brotherly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan are a manifestation of a unique exceptional relationship that permeates to the very hearts of the two nations.

We have a very special and unique relationship no one here nor words can describe it because words are short to describe it, he said and added that It was something from our hearths to your hearths and from your souls to our soul. Our brotherhood is deeper than ocean and higher than K2.

Consul General further said that the people of Turkiye and Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder and share each other’s achievements, success and difficult times. Be it an earthquake in Turkiye or a flood in Pakistan, the outpouring of support and sympathy is always un presented. He added that mutual affection of our two nations is spontaneous and love for each other deep, sincere and abiding. It is not one side love, rather it is a both side loves, he expressed.

He said our sincere gratitude to the Pakistan Navy and the Government of Pakistan and Sindh for the warm hospitality extended to our ship and its crew. This spirit of brotherhood and cooperation is what makes the Turkiye-Pakistan relationship truly exceptional.

I am proud of the bonds we continue to build, both on land, in the air and at sea, Sangu said.

He wished this goodwill visit further deepen the spirit of mutual understanding and brotherhood between our armed forces and our nations.

Later, he also congratulated on behalf of the the Turkiye Ambassador in Islamabad.