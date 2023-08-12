(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Maroof International Hospital (MIH) on Saturday celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan in a dignified manner to highlight the struggle of national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman MIH, Ch Naseer Ahmad touched upon the historic significance of 14th August and recounted the sacrifices and struggle which led to the creation of Pakistan.

"I wish to extend the heartiest felicitations on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. This day reminds us of the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,"Ch Naseer said.

He added that the day is an occasion to reaffirm our resolve to live up to the ideals of our founding fathers and pay homage to the heroic struggle of all workers of the Pakistan Movement.

"We need to remain united to overcome challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland." He urged countrymen to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development, progress, and prosperity of the country.

He said that the Independence Day of Pakistan is a day of great historical significance and national pride. "It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by forefathers for the independence of their beloved homeland." "While felicitating the nation, I call upon every Pakistani to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of the country. We need to stand united to meet all challenges being confronted by the nation, CEO MIH Haroon Naseer said.

Haroon said that the significance of Independence Day goes beyond the celebration of national pride and patriotism. It is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of forefathers who fought for our independence.

"It is also a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working towards the progress and prosperity of our nation," Haroon Naseer said.

He added, "On this auspicious occasion, I must pay tribute to our doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff that saved the precious lives by putting their own lives at risk in pandemics." Dr Omar Mufti, HOD Maroof Cardiovascular Center said that Pakistan Independence Day is a day of great significance for the people of Pakistan. It is a day to celebrate the country's freedom and honour the sacrifices made by its founding fathers.

Dr Sohail Naseem, HOD Pulmonology, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine said that the day is marked with patriotic fervour, showcasing the country's rich culture, traditions, and achievements. It is a day to renew commitment to the country's ideals and work towards making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful nation.

To commemorate Independence Day, the hospital staff decorated their respective departments with national flags, lights, bunting, and other decorative accessories to attract visitors. A team of management visited all departments and the best-decorated departments were given appreciation certificates and cash prizes.

The jury team fixed a criteria for judging the best decorative department while allocating numbers as 35% for creativity, 20% for Pakistan spirit, 35% for resourcefulness, and 10% for Mgt impact.

As per the decision of the judges, the IPD and Finance and Accounts grabbed the first position while Gynaecology & OBS, Radiology, and Early Intervention Therapy Unit secured the second position. The third position was snatched by the business Development, Coronary Care Unit, and Intensive Care Unit.