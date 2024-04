Marriage hall,petrol pump fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A marriage hall and a petrol pump were fined over the violation

of one-dish and less measuring gauge, respectively, here on Thursday.

According to a handout issued, Assistant Commissioners Shahpur Anum Babar

inspected various marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner

of Taj Mahal marriage hall over violation of one-dish policy.

Similarly, the AC also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on a petrol pump on

Sargodha-Khushab road over less measuring gauge.