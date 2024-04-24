Open Menu

Married Woman Stifled To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Married woman stifled to death

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A married woman here on Wednesday was killed over domestic dispute at suburban village 88-WB.

The husband allegedly stifled his wife with help of his parents, the police said.

The 26-year old deceased being identified as Ruqaya Saeed was mother of two children.

The dead body was shifted to RHC for postmortum.

The alleged killers escaped the scene whereas the police registered a case.

