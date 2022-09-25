UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Says She Is Saddened Over 'toxic Impact' Of Imran's 'politics Of Hate'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Marriyum says she is saddened over 'toxic impact' of Imran's 'politics of hate'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that she was saddened over the 'toxic impact of Imran Khan's politics of hate' and divisiveness on the society.

Retweeting a tweet of senior journalist Syed Talat Hussain, she said she stayed and answered each and every question of by the PTI activists. But sadly, the people there were victims of Imran's propaganda, she added.

"We will continue our work to counter IK's toxic politics & bring people together", she maintained.

In his tweet sharing a video clip in which Marriyum Aurangzeb was being asked questions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists during a protest in London, Talat said she braved the situation with aplomb.

He said it was a 'shameful act on the part of harassers' and the trend would be irresistible for others.

He said it was only a matter of time before PTI women or Imran himself would face the same situation. " I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around", Talat Hussain said.

