Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali observed; mourning processions, Majalis held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Muslim devotees late Sunday night held Majalis and carried out nighttime mourning processing amid strict security measures in connection with the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS).

The main procession started from Imam Bargha Syed Alam Shai passed through Kochi Bazaar, Chowk Nasir, and Church Road, and ended at Imambargha Syed Alam Shah.

A large number of mourners attended the procession of "Alam" and "Zuljinah". Water and beverages were arranged for the devotees on the procession routes.

The Ulemas highlighted the life and services of Hazrat Ali, the fourth caliph of Muslims for islam.

On the occasion, 500 police personnel performed security duties.