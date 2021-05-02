UrduPoint.com
Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali R.A Conference Held At PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :In connection with the 1402nd Martyrdom Day of Amir-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali (R.A), 'Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Conference' was organized by Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council here Sunday.

The conference was presided over by eminent scholar Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that highlighting the teachings of Hazrat Ali (RA) would make it easier to understand the state of Madinah.

He said that Hazrat Ali (RA) was at the same time the ruler of the State of Madinah and the head of knowledge, wisdom and defense affairs. He said the caliphate of Hazrat Ali (RA) was ideal where justice as well as the economic needs of the people were taken care of.

Qaiser Hussain said that Hazrat Ali (RA) and his family sacrificed for the protection of islam.

Babar Ali Khan Baloch, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Ali Abbas, Allama Shakeel Akhtar, Ruqiya Shah Bibi, Sebtin Raza Lodhi, Akhlaq Zaidi, Ghulam Rasool Balti and other speakers also shed light on the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Later, a resolution was passed demanding the government that Hazrat Ali's Nahjal al-Balaghah being the largest book on ethics after the Quran and Hadith, should be included in the curriculum from universities to colleges and schools.

The conference was held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

