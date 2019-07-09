Marvi Memon announces to hold press conference against Ishaq Dar

PML-N leader Marvi Memon has announced to hold a press conference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar soon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) PML-N leader Marvi Memon has announced to hold a press conference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar soon.In her message on social networking site twitter Marvi Memon said, "PTI ministers etc meeting? No U guys are now more funny.

I am not some moron who is going to be used by anybody to divert issues of PTI governance. I criticize PTI! My timing, my issues, my words. PTI has done lots of mistakes but launching me on my own party is not one of them.She further worte, "Will avoid twitter till presser as much as possible because I will answer all your questions accusations and queries then.

Till then enjoy subtle politics on Instagram marui-bhittji pictures speak a thousand words. Catch you back on twitter soon hopefully after the presser".She further said, " I am not a moronic tactic to score levels.

My presser has nothing to do with PML-N fight with government. Let that be crystal. In my decade+politics I have been trolled by PTI,PPP and PML-N will respond to all troll questions, accusations made politics and plus. I am not part of that circus.