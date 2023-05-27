UrduPoint.com

Maryam Accuses Imran Khan Of May 9 Incidents Mastermind

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz accused PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, of plotting May 9 incidents in Zaman Park and termed him the mastermind of it.

Addressing a youth convention here on Friday evening, she alleged that everything was planned at Zaman Park.

She informed that emotions run high when she talked about disrespect of the martyrs shown by rioters on May 9, adding that no one can tolerate an attack on armed forces.

The enemy of the country never dared to do what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did on May 9, Maryam said and added that she pays rich tribute to mothers of the martyrs who laid their lives for the country.

An unfortunate person might have dishonoured martyrs' memorials on the day for the completion of nefarious designs as only a traitor can go to this extent, the PML senior vice president noted.

She said that the way terrorists trained suicide bombers, the May 9 incident was planned in the same manner.

Maryam maintained that only robbers were afraid of jails, adding that politicians don't fear it. PML N did not believe in taking revenge, she added.

PTI members are parting ways with the party in the same manner as they were asked to join it, Maryam said and added that all the plans made by Imran Khan including the long March, dissolution of provincial assemblies and attack on sensitive installations to turn the table for power corridors fell flat.

PML Parliamentarians, local office bearers and a large number of workers attended the convention.

