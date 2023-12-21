Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Decides To Contest Elections On NA-119 In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2023 | 01:03 PM

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

The latest reports say that the PML-N senior vice-president has received nomination papers to contest election on NA-119.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz decided to contest elections from NA-119, a constituency in Lahore.

The move placed Maryam Nawaz at the forefront of a politically significant battleground as previously PTI activist Sanam Javed challenged her to contest election against her on a provincial seat of PP-150.

Captain retired Safdar Awan, the husband of Maryam Nawaz, confirmed the development.

She received her nomination papers.

The initiation of the nomination paper collection process marked a pivotal moment in the prelude to the elections, with political and social figures actively securing their candidacy forms from the Election Commission offices across the country.

In Lahore and various other districts, the PML-N's candidates, including Maryam Nawaz have commenced the formalities of obtaining their nomination papers from the dedicated Returning Officers' offices.

Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N Supremo decided to contest elections from NA-15, Mansehra.

