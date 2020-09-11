Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death anniversary of her mother

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz expresses love for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz, saying that she has missed her every moment since the day she left her two years ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed love for her mother late Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on her 2nd death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that she missed her mother every moment sorely since she died two years ago.

She wrote: “2 years today but there hasn’t been a single moment when I have not missed you sorely. With you not with me in your physical presence, life is never going to be the same.

May you dwell in Allah’s mercy, blessings & in the highest ranks of Jannah. Ameen. I miss you every minute,”.

Kulsoom Nawaz who always accompanied her husband PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in all circumstances breathed her last on Sept 11, 2018 in London. However, she was laid to rest in Jati Umra. Kulsoom Nawaz studied at FC College, did Masters in urdu and later was honored with PhD degree in Philosophy.