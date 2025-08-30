Maryum Aurangzeb pledges flood mitigation, public safety for Punjab through unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday called for unity and cooperation, reaffirming the Punjab government's dedication to mitigating flood damages and ensuring public safety, as the government stands united with the people like one fist.

During her exclusive talk with the media channel, she mentioned that around 300,000 people were being rescued and relocated to relief camps, adding, the authorities are committed to implementing measures to mitigate future flood damages.

She appealed to the public to cooperate with the relief efforts and urged everyone to remain patient and vigilant. With collective efforts and timely interventions, she expressed confidence that the authorities can mitigate the effects of flooding and ensure the safety of people and property.

She further mentioned that the Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif was actively engaged with all concerned departments, overseeing relief efforts and ensuring medical aid reaches those in need.

The Chief Minister's proactive approach has been instrumental in coordinating the response to the crisis, with special emphasis on medical relief activities, she mentioned.

She also commended the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for its proactive preparedness, particularly given that three major rivers are currently on high alert, adding, the authorities are working diligently to respond to the natural calamity, ensuring timely relief and support to those affected. Their efforts are crucial in mitigating the impact of the disaster and providing aid to people in need.

She emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among all segments of society during this challenging time, urging everyone to come together and support one another.

She added that institutions from the Federal level to Punjab were actively working together to respond to the situation, adding, this collaboration is crucial in ensuring a unified and effective response to the crisis, with all stakeholders playing their part in providing relief and support to those affected.

Responding to a query, she stated that while the government would address the damage to livestock and properties after the flood, the immediate priority was to save human lives, adding, the focus is currently on rescue and relief efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of people affected by the disaster.