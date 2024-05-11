Massive Cache of arms, ammunition seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) In a significant operation, Police have foiled a bid to smuggle a large consignment of arms and ammunition and apprehended two smugglers here on Saturday.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Tariq and Abdul Haseeb.

Along with the arrests, the police have also confiscated vehicle used in the smuggling attempt.

Police have recovered 50 pistols 30 bore, 4 Kalashnikov, 4 rifle 30 bore, 2 rifle MP5, 2 rifle 30 bore, 1 rifle 222 bore and other weapons.

Additionally, more than 4800 bullets, 100 cartridges, and 135 magazines were also confiscated from their possession.

Although another accomplice, Ilyas, managed to evade capture, efforts are underway to apprehend him, police spokesman added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the efforts of Superintendent of Police Rawal, the SDPO and the Pirwadhai Police.

He emphasized the ongoing crackdown on illegal arms affirming that those involved in such criminal activities cannot escape the grip of the law.