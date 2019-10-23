UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Can Stage Peaceful Protest: Mian Aslam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Maulana can stage peaceful protest: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman could stage a peaceful protest as any damage to public or private property and people's lives would not be allowed.

The government would also not permit any armed group to take over any place or speak against the state institutions, he said while talking to media men here after inaugurating the renovated canteen of Lahore Press Club (LPC).

The minister said the Maulana's politics of agitation was beyond comprehension at the time when the government was making efforts to get Pakistan out of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list, thwarting Indian moves to put it on the black list.

By staging the so-called sit-in the Maulana would only harm Pakistan's interests as it would lend credence to the Indian viewpoint, he added.

Mian Aslam said Maulana Fazl was leading that party, which had opposed the Constitution of Pakistan and its elders had expressed thanks "for not committing the sin of Pakistan's creation". That was why the Maulana had never paid homage to the Father of the Nation (Quaid-e-Azam), he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, from the very beginning, had made it clear that it would not obstruct a peaceful protest.

However, there would be no tolerance for violence, he added.

He questioned as to which message the Maulana had wanted to convey by displaying pictures of armed groups and their training programmes on news channels. It seemed that he had some other objectives, he added.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said, "We all are praying for the early recovery of former prime minister. We appeal to his party that there should be no politics on his illness." He said the medicines prescribed by his personal doctor were being given to Nawaz Sharif. He was not willing to get hopitalized to cure his platelets' deficiency and his brother (Shehbaz Sharif) was contacted for the purpose.

To another question, Mian Aslam said Nawaz Sharif could get medical treatment from any hospital of his choice in Pakistan as the PTI government would not object to it. He, however, was under the custody of National Accountability Bureau, which was an independent institution, he added.

To a query, Mian Aslam said Prime Minister Imran Khan had very effectively highlighted the grave issue of Kashmir to the world, especially at the United Nations General Assembly.

LPC President Arshad Ansari and a large number of journalists participated in the the canteen's inauguration ceremony.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World National Accountability Bureau United Nations Information Minister Punjab Doctor Cure Financial Action Task Force Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

11 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

11 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitmen ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.