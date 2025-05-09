Robbers Injure Farmer Critically
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Four armed persons on Friday opened fire at a farmer and injured him critically in village 11/L.
The police spokesman said a farmer, namely Ghulam Mustafa and his brother resisted a dacoity bid at a petrol pump, adding the dacoits opened fire and injured the farmer critically.
The robber also snatched Rs 23,000, he added.
The spokesman said the injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).
The police registered a case against the unidentified persons and launched investigation.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar apprises Norwegian FM of Indian unprovoked attacks on Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to ensure transparency in examinations6 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure farmer critically6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army destroys three Indian posts in retaliatory strikes along LoC6 minutes ago
-
India's alleged aggression, false propaganda lose global credibility: Sharmila Farooqi46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shoots down six more Indian drones, total now 3556 minutes ago
-
Traders stage protest demonstration against Indian unprovoked aggression56 minutes ago
-
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urges Indian PM to opt for dialogue to ease India-Pakistan tensions1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Admin denies nighttime blackout rumors1 hour ago
-
Emergency measures taken in Islamabad after Pakistan-India tensions1 hour ago
-
NA session starts1 hour ago
-
Kohistani salutes minorities' unwavering support for armed forces, slams Modi' s humanity crimes as ..1 hour ago