ADC Directs To Ensure Transparency In Examinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali, Additional Assistant Commissioner (3) (ADC), Anam Mahmood Friday directed to ensure transparency and prevention of cheating during the intermediate annual examinations.

She paid a special visit to the examination centers established at Government Postgraduate Girls Degree College, Kohat and Government Girls Higher Secondary school No. 1, Kohat.

She directed the examination staff to ensure complete compliance with the code of conduct during the examinations, while the students were strictly warned that no incident of cheating would be tolerated and immediate action would be taken on the violation.

Anam Mahmood, talking to the media persons, said that maintaining transparency in the examinations was the top priority of the district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

She also appealed to parents and teachers to encourage students to follow the principles of hard work and honesty for promoting a clean and transparent examination system.

