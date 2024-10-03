May-9 Cases: LHC Rejects Bail Petitions Of Two MPAs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood in two cases related to the May 9 violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood in two cases related to the May 9 violence.
However, both MPAs, belonging to the opposition, managed to escape from the LHC premises.
A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the bail petitions of the MPAs and announced the verdict after completion of the arguments by both parties.
The MPAs had approached the court seeking bail relief in two cases related to the May 9 violence. They expressed apprehension that they could be arrested in these two cases based on supplementary statements. They pleaded with the court to grant them the benefit of bail.
Recent Stories
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM
Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan
National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence
Governor KP for improving education system on priority
LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL
KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held4 minutes ago
-
SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case4 minutes ago
-
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during Malaysian PM's visit6 minutes ago
-
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM6 minutes ago
-
National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP for improving education system on priority3 minutes ago
-
LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL3 minutes ago
-
KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of roads: Mayor Karachi3 minutes ago
-
FS&HFA conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
District admin Mansehra distributes free life jackets to local boatman3 minutes ago