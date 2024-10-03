Open Menu

May-9 Cases: LHC Rejects Bail Petitions Of Two MPAs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood in two cases related to the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood in two cases related to the May 9 violence.

However, both MPAs, belonging to the opposition, managed to escape from the LHC premises.

A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the bail petitions of the MPAs and announced the verdict after completion of the arguments by both parties.

The MPAs had approached the court seeking bail relief in two cases related to the May 9 violence. They expressed apprehension that they could be arrested in these two cases based on supplementary statements. They pleaded with the court to grant them the benefit of bail.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court May From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

4 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

4 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

6 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

6 minutes ago
Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

32 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

3 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, famil ..

LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

3 minutes ago
 KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights ..

KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to further enhance bilate ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan