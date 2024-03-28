Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024

Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) said that a plan should be envisaged to make the garbage useful.

He was chairing a meeting of the SSWMB where he directed the officials concerned to coordinate with those who are interested in recycling of garbage. said a statement on Thursday.

The Chairman SSWMB said that sanitation work has improved a lot in Lyari and Central district where there are complaints they should be resolved immediately.

On the occasion, Managing Director SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Executive Director Finance Rahmatullah Sheikh, Director Sabir Shah and other officers were also present.

Murtaza Whab said that his priority was to solve the problems of the people and to ensure immediate resolution of complaints.

He said that all the complaint cells should be kept operational during the holy month of Ramazan.

On this occasion, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah said that cleaning work is being done in three shifts during Ramazan and additional staff has been deployed at markets and food streets.

