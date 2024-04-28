Open Menu

Mayor Peshawar For Providing Facilities To People At Their Doorsteps

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Mayor Peshawar for providing facilities to people at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that he was always trying to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps. I am trying my best to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps, he said during his visit to Yeka Toot to inspect the drain on the complaints of the locals here Sunday.

The Mayor had received a complaint that there was an urgent need to repair the Yaka Tooth drain as the commuters were facing severe difficulties.

Haji Zubair Ali said immediate repair and construction of the drain has been ordered.

The residents of Mangi and Maskinabad also complained about the drainage issue in their areas.

To resolve their problem, the Mayor provided pipes for drainage water in Darmangi and Maskinabad.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Visit Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

18 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

18 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

18 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

18 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

18 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

18 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

18 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

18 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

19 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan