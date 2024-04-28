Mayor Peshawar for providing facilities to people at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that he was always trying to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps. I am trying my best to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps, he said during his visit to Yeka Toot to inspect the drain on the complaints of the locals here Sunday.

The Mayor had received a complaint that there was an urgent need to repair the Yaka Tooth drain as the commuters were facing severe difficulties.

Haji Zubair Ali said immediate repair and construction of the drain has been ordered.

The residents of Mangi and Maskinabad also complained about the drainage issue in their areas.

To resolve their problem, the Mayor provided pipes for drainage water in Darmangi and Maskinabad.