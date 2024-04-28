Mayor Peshawar For Providing Facilities To People At Their Doorsteps
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that he was always trying to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps. I am trying my best to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps, he said during his visit to Yeka Toot to inspect the drain on the complaints of the locals here Sunday.
The Mayor had received a complaint that there was an urgent need to repair the Yaka Tooth drain as the commuters were facing severe difficulties.
Haji Zubair Ali said immediate repair and construction of the drain has been ordered.
The residents of Mangi and Maskinabad also complained about the drainage issue in their areas.
To resolve their problem, the Mayor provided pipes for drainage water in Darmangi and Maskinabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab’s agriculture land’s fertility on decrease5 minutes ago
-
90 pc Bardana distribute at 17 PASSCO centres in Burewala, says Rao Akram5 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates SSP Riffat Bokhari on selection for IAWP award5 minutes ago
-
CM says committed to worker well-being15 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be completed by August 14: minister15 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over demise of politician Afzal Tarar25 minutes ago
-
Minister directs authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma25 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on cop's murder25 minutes ago
-
Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organized Eid Milan celebrations25 minutes ago
-
Two factories sealed over pollution25 minutes ago
-
Nassem ur Rehman demands for non-stop train from Quetta to Karachi25 minutes ago
-
Gomal University’s 48th academic council meeting held25 minutes ago