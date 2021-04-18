UrduPoint.com
Mazari Regrets UK's Discriminatory Attitude Towards Pakistanis, Britishers Of Pak Origin

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

Mazari regrets UK's discriminatory attitude towards Pakistanis, Britishers of Pak origin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said expressed regrets over the United Kingdom's discriminatory attitude towards the Pakistanis and its nationals of Pakistani origin.

The minister, in a tweet, said: "This is a discriminatory approach towards Pakistanis and Britishers of Pak origin is yet another reflection of putting Pakistan in list of Red Zone countries but leaving out states like India - which has one of the fastest spirals of COVID cases plus a new lethal variant also.

"This is absolutely shameful - these people have paid 1750 Pounds per person to undergo 10 days of compulsory quarantine in UK and are being treated in this inhumane manner simply because they happen to be of Pak origin," she said according to a press release.

