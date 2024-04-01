MCL removed 802 encroachments last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Monday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 802 encroachments last week from various locations of the city.

Over 74 encroachments were removed from Ravi zone, 145 from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 85 from Samnabad zone, 93 from Gulberg zone, 157 from Allama Iqbal zone, 54 from Shalimar zone, 46 from Nishtar zone, 42 from Wahga zone and 106 encroachments were cleared from Aziz Bhatti zone during the operation.

A total of 368 warning notices and challans were issued.

During the operation, 2,328 banners and streamers were removed and at least six sale points of meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

MCL Administrator Rafia Haider warned that the operation would continue till clearance of all city roads and bazaars. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.