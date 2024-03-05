Open Menu

MD Highlights Potential Of Buddhist Tourism In 2nd Int'l Conference On Buddhist Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MD highlights potential of Buddhist tourism in 2nd Int'l Conference on Buddhist Heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The 2nd International Conference and Art Exhibition on Buddhist Heritage, was held at Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations, Quaid-i-Azam University here from March 2 to 3.

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana and President of STFP, participated as a guest speaker at the closing session of conference, said a news release on Tuesday.

Rana emphasized Pakistan's significance as the birthplace of Mahayana Buddhism and the home to many renowned Buddhist philosophers and gurus.

He highlighted Pakistan's vast Buddhist heritage, urging stakeholders to collaborate in promoting Buddhist religious heritage tourism.

He said that Pakistan was a land of great Buddhist heritage and there were millions of Buddhists who could be attracted to visit Pakistan and engage all the stakeholders to provide an ideal environment for promoting Buddhist religious heritage tourism in Pakistan.

The MD stressed on the need to especially involve local communities living in the vicinities of heritage sites through the sustainable heritage tourism in the protection and providing custodianship of the heritage sites as well as improving the economic well-being of locals through tourism.

He also highlighted the need to promote regional tourism with the neighboring countries that share Buddhist heritage.

The event jointly organized by Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations, Quaid e Azam University Islamabad, Silk Road Centre, KP Archaeology & Museum Department , Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and other national and international partners featured over 50 research papers covering topics such as Buddhist heritage conservation, education, peace, interfaith harmony and collaborative research partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Quaid E Azam Visit Taxila March PTDC Event All From Share Asia Million Silk Road

Recent Stories

Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, other ..

Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

1 hour ago
 World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assumin ..

World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO

1 hour ago
 ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

3 hours ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

4 hours ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

5 hours ago
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

17 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

17 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan