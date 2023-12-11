MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Petroleum Division said on Monday that the Managing Director of Saindak Metals Limited (SML) has

been removed in accordance with the prevailing laws and service rules of the company.

A news release issued by the ministry said that the Islamabad High Court, through its judgment dated 06.10.2023 in

W.P. No.

2479/2023, instructed various entities including the Prime Minister’s Office, Petroleum Division,

Accountant General of Pakistan, and SECP to analyze the appointment of the incumbent Managing Director

of SML.

Following the court order, the appointment of the Managing Director underwent a legal examination by relevant Ministries/Divisions.

The ministry clarified that the news portraying the matter with linguistic, anti-state, and provincial elements regarding the removal of the MD of Saindak Metals Limited (SML) was baseless and denounced such attempts.