MD TDCP visits Patriata Chairlift to inspect operational system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), Humira Ikram visited Patriata Chairlift Murree and inspected the operational system.

According to a district administration spokesman, during the visit the MD reviewed the facilities being provided to the tourists.

She also issued instructions to the authorities concerned to improve the facilities and digitalization of ticketing at the chairlift for promotion of the tourism in the area.

Humira Imran also inspected the glamping pod area on the Patriata chairlift top and directed the authorities to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.

She planted a sapling in connection with the current spring tree plantation campaign.

During the visit, Manager/Incharge TDCP Patriata Resort, Ejaz Ahmed Butt gave a briefing to the MD regarding the chairlift and facilities available for the tourists.