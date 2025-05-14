'Measures Being Taken For Tree Plantation During Monsoon'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority will take appropriate measures under modern
lines for large-scale tree plantation during the upcoming monsoon season.
The parks in FDA city will be developed rapidly in addition to improving the sewage
system.
These views were expressed by the Additional Director FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind during
his visit to the FDA city here on Wednesday.
He inspected the renovation and development works in parks and maintenance of the
sewage system.
Project Director Sohail Maqsood Pannu briefed on the occasion.
The Additional Director General checked the Central Park, Children's Park and other public
parks in Block 7-A and issued necessary instructions for their greenery.
Expressing satisfaction over the preparation of jogging tracks in central parks, he said that the
residents of the FDA who come for sightseeing and recreation should have a pleasant
environment and all possible facilities.
He stressed on maintaining quality and excellent environment of the children's park and said that safe arrangements should be made for children's play and entertainment.
He directed to decorate the green belts of the Main Boulevard and secondary roads with seasonal
flowers and ornamental plants.
Later, the ADG also inspected the sewage system in different blocks.
Recent Stories
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ishaq Dar pays glowing tribute to late Senator Sajid Mir6 minutes ago
-
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Zhob, Kalat and surrounding areas6 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Quetta hand grenade blast6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's defence in capable hands, says Khawaja Asif during visit to injured soldiers6 minutes ago
-
C&W minister reviews largest-ever infrastructure development drive6 minutes ago
-
DC adopts open-door policy for public complaints6 minutes ago
-
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of Imran Khan with his s ..14 minutes ago
-
International Squash Tournament to be held in Quetta in December: Zubair Jahan Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM’s Green Youth Movement delegation visits AIOU16 minutes ago
-
CJP bids farewell to Deputy Registrar SCP16 minutes ago
-
DC awards Rs 50,000 cheque to World Bodybuilder champion16 minutes ago