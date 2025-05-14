'Measures being taken for tree plantation during monsoon'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority will take appropriate measures under modern

lines for large-scale tree plantation during the upcoming monsoon season.

The parks in FDA city will be developed rapidly in addition to improving the sewage

system.

These views were expressed by the Additional Director FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind during

his visit to the FDA city here on Wednesday.

He inspected the renovation and development works in parks and maintenance of the

sewage system.

Project Director Sohail Maqsood Pannu briefed on the occasion.

The Additional Director General checked the Central Park, Children's Park and other public

parks in Block 7-A and issued necessary instructions for their greenery.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparation of jogging tracks in central parks, he said that the

residents of the FDA who come for sightseeing and recreation should have a pleasant

environment and all possible facilities.

He stressed on maintaining quality and excellent environment of the children's park and said that safe arrangements should be made for children's play and entertainment.

He directed to decorate the green belts of the Main Boulevard and secondary roads with seasonal

flowers and ornamental plants.

Later, the ADG also inspected the sewage system in different blocks.