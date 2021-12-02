UrduPoint.com

Measures To Be Taken To Ensure Safety Of Students Of Educational Institutions Located On Highway

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 AM

Measures to be taken to ensure safety of students of educational institutions located on highway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting was held in the committee room of the office here today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar Kamboh, officers from education Department, NHA, Punjab Highway Police, Traffic Police, representatives of private schools and colleges and other concerned departments were present. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that practical steps should be taken for the safety of children studying in schools located on the National Highway and KLP Road.

On the direction of the government, for the schools located on national highways and other major highways, the teachers and security guards should be assigned to ensure the safe movement of children during morning and off time.

He said that cat eyes should be installed on Highways and signs of Zebra crossing should also be installed. He said that the motorway and traffic police should make sure that the drivers should reduce the speed of vehicles near the schools during school hours.

Workshops on road safety should be conducted in schools and colleges.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that motor vehicle examiners should ensure technical check-ups of vehicles. He said that barriers and signboards should be installed in front of the school to identify the schools located on the highway.

The meeting was informed that administrative officers should not set up any new school on National Highway and KLP Road and precautionary measures should be taken for the safety of the students studying in existing schools.



