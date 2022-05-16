UrduPoint.com

Medical Board Refuses To Drop NLE-2 70% Pass Percentage

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:21 PM

The National Medical and Dental Academic Board has decided to keep the current pass percentage of the National Licensing Examination (NLE-2) at 70 percent for foreign medical graduates, disagreeing with lowering the pass percentage

After a detailed discussion in its meeting, the board observed that there is no justification to lower the NLE-2 pass percentage from 70 percent for foreign medical graduates.

The board also decided to carry out an additional advance analysis to give more data to see if there is any justification to change the pass percentage in the future.

The board while deliberating on the issue highlighted that the whole purpose of the NLE is to test the competency, knowledge, and skills of a graduate to ensure they are a 'safe doctor' as they would be granted a license to treat patients independently.

The board discussed the major demands submitted by the foreign medical graduates to the authority for consideration which was the withdrawal of NLE-2 as a pre-condition to granting a license to the foreign graduates or lowering of passing marks from 70% to 50%, and also review mandatory station requirements.

The board observed that the NLE skills exam represents the basic skills that are mandatory for patient handling and management in the absence of which patients would be at severe risk.

Accordingly, it is imperative that graduates are able to show at least 70% of fundamental basic skills and competencies to ensure patient safety.

The board observed that lowering the standard will be depriving patients of their fundamental right to be treated by a safe doctor.

The board was of the view that the majority of the foreign graduates are coming from countries where English is not the spoken language therefore, serious concerns exist as to the clinical training they have received in the absence of being able to communicate in the local language with doctors, medical staff at hospitals and patients or being aware of the medical terms ordinarily referred to in the local language.

In addition, an absence of clinical training and mostly book education is a serious concern, and therefore, the NLE exam especially the skills exam (NLE-2) is essential to ensure and certify that a foreign graduate has the necessary competency and skills to be a safe doctor.

Moreover, the board further deliberated on the pass percentages of different international licensing exams being undertaken in different countries like USMLE, etc., which have a passing percentage of above 70%. Keeping in view the fact, the board could not find any justification to lower the NLE-2 pass percentage from 70%.

