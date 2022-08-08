UrduPoint.com

Medical Camps To Be Set Up For Mourners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Medical camps to be set up for mourners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Ashura procession route to provide the mourners with first aid health care facilities.

The authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that medical camps would be set up at Committee Chowk, Pul Shah Nazar Dewan Chowk, Kotwali chowk and Qasai Gali bazaar on Muharram 10.

Meanwhile, the main Ashura procession would be taken from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and passed through various city areas, including Iqbal road, Bara bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila, and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan, would be culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi.

