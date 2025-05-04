Twin City Ninja Championship 2025 successfully held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The "Twin City Ninja Championship 2025," by FS Ninja academy Rawalpindi/Islamabad, was successfully held at the Mini sports Complex, Liaquat Bagh, here Sunday.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 ninja athletes from more than 25 branches across the twin cities.

The championship featured a range of competitions, including Single Nunchaku, Double Nunchaku, Stick Gymnastics, Individual and Team Fights.

Children, teens, and youth from different age categories showcased their martial arts skills with great passion.

The event also hosted the Islamabad Inter-Club Judo Matches, in which nearly 100 judokas participated.

A thrilling demonstration of Ninja Martial Arts was presented during the closing ceremony, which received tremendous applause from the audience.

The event was professionally organized and hosted by Pakistan’s leading and senior Ninja Masters.

The chief guest of the event was the Ambassador of Lebanon, Ghassan El Khatib.

Other notable guests included Ms. Ura Mamiko, Deputy Head of Public Affairs at the Embassy of Japan, Miata Takashi, First Secretary at the Japanese Embassy, Rizwan Ahmed, President of Alkhidmat Foundation North Punjab, prominent political and social figure from Rawalpindi Cantt, Malik Mazhar, and Principal of Scholistica school, Ms. Mahwish Shigri.

The distinguished guests distributed gold, silver, and bronze medals among the top performing ninjas and judokas. Chief Instructor Shihan Irfan Bhatti also presented commemorative shields to the guests and event organizers.

The guests and parents praised Shihan Irfan Bhatti's dedicated efforts in promoting martial arts in Pakistan and congratulated the FS Ninja Academy team for successfully hosting such an inspiring and well-organized event.