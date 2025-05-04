Governor KP Condemns Blocking Of Bilawal Bhutto's X Account In India
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the blocking of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s X (formerly Twitter) account in India, calling it a clear reflection of India’s anxiety and its repressive stance against freedom of expression.
In a statement, Governor Kundi said that India is alarmed by Bilawal Bhutto’s bold and principled positions, especially his vocal advocacy for Kashmir.
He said that during his tenure as Foreign Minister, Bilawal effectively presented Pakistan’s case on Kashmir at the global level, amplifying the voices of the Kashmiri people on international forums something that India found intolerable.
He reiterated that the PPP has always stood firmly with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and Bilawal’s unwavering support for their right to self-determination has made him a target of India’s suppression tactics.
Governor Kundi declared that attempts to silence the truth on social media will not succeed, saying, “Truth cannot be silenced.”
He affirmed that both the PPP and the people of Pakistan fully support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance and will continue to fight for Kashmir's rights at every level.
