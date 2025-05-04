Barrister Aqeel urges national unity amid rising tensions with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday called for national unity in the face of escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the entire nation must stand together to respond effectively to external threats.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the issue by refusing to attend the recent national security briefing.

He noted that the party has historically distanced itself from national consensus on critical matters.

Malik highlighted the government’s efforts to build unity by organizing a comprehensive briefing for all political parties to discuss the current national security situation.

He warned that overlooking national security for political point-scoring could lead to serious consequences, and reiterated the need for a united front to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability.