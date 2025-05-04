Barrister Aqeel Urges National Unity Amid Rising Tensions With India
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday called for national unity in the face of escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the entire nation must stand together to respond effectively to external threats.
He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the issue by refusing to attend the recent national security briefing.
He noted that the party has historically distanced itself from national consensus on critical matters.
Malik highlighted the government’s efforts to build unity by organizing a comprehensive briefing for all political parties to discuss the current national security situation.
He warned that overlooking national security for political point-scoring could lead to serious consequences, and reiterated the need for a united front to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Aqeel urges national unity amid rising tensions with India2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blocking of Bilawal Bhutto's X account in India2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi reaffirms commitment to minorities rights, welfare2 minutes ago
-
Health minister pays tribute to firefighters on Firefighters Day12 minutes ago
-
Kisan March held against Indian water aggression12 minutes ago
-
SU, its campuses to remain open on Monday: spokesman42 minutes ago
-
First-ever 'Property Conference and Realtors Awards' 2025, receives overwhelming response in Capital42 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera visits Police station, check posts52 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Shaukat Thanvi observed52 minutes ago
-
Man using phone hit to death by train1 hour ago
-
City experiences mildly hot weather1 hour ago
-
Dolphin force arrested 47 fugitives in April2 hours ago