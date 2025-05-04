Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Urges National Unity Amid Rising Tensions With India

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Barrister Aqeel urges national unity amid rising tensions with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday called for national unity in the face of escalating tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the entire nation must stand together to respond effectively to external threats.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the issue by refusing to attend the recent national security briefing.

He noted that the party has historically distanced itself from national consensus on critical matters.

Malik highlighted the government’s efforts to build unity by organizing a comprehensive briefing for all political parties to discuss the current national security situation.

He warned that overlooking national security for political point-scoring could lead to serious consequences, and reiterated the need for a united front to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 day ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 day ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

1 day ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

1 day ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan