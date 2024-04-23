Meeting Discuss Progress On Projects Of GDA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress of ongoing projects of Galyat Development Authority (GDA).
The meeting was also attended by MNA, Ali Asghar Jadoon, MPAs including Rajab Ali Abbasi, Iftikhar Khan besides Director General GDA, Additional Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials.
Addressing the meeting, revenue minister directed efforts for beautification of galyat and avoiding illegal logging to maintain ecosystem and improve beauty of the area. He also directed judicious utilization of funds following approved guidelines of planning.
The meeting also decided installation of chairlifts on various places and formulation of policies regarding development schemes. He also directed steps to ensure provision of clean drinking water to people.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of revised rates of Roti, Naan being ensured: DC16 minutes ago
-
District admin launches crackdown against meat price, substandard chicken sales16 minutes ago
-
Online taxi driver commit suicide in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 335 million disbursed among 2000 students: VC Sukkur IBA17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting on mega projects17 minutes ago
-
Work in progress to expand communication system in Balochistan region26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Earth Day27 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to start de-silting project of all nullahs immediately27 minutes ago
-
Punjab to welcome Iran's investment in livestock sector: Maryam; emphasises stronger industrial, agr ..36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL fines eight consumers for illegal use of meters36 minutes ago
-
Station Commander Dera highlights importance of Co-Curricular activities for students36 minutes ago
-
Two more lifts to be installed at Wah Hospital soon37 minutes ago