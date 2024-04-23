Meeting discuss progress on projects of GDA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress of ongoing projects of Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

The meeting was also attended by MNA, Ali Asghar Jadoon, MPAs including Rajab Ali Abbasi, Iftikhar Khan besides Director General GDA, Additional Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, revenue minister directed efforts for beautification of galyat and avoiding illegal logging to maintain ecosystem and improve beauty of the area. He also directed judicious utilization of funds following approved guidelines of planning.

The meeting also decided installation of chairlifts on various places and formulation of policies regarding development schemes. He also directed steps to ensure provision of clean drinking water to people.

