Meeting Discusses Ways To Boost Regional Coordination And Security Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held to boost regional coordination and strengthen security efforts under the National Action Plan (NAP).

The meeting was chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, who said that Regional Police Coordination Committees (RPCCs) would play a key role in improving law and order and protecting lives and property.

Speaking at the meeting, RPO Alpa emphasized that cooperation between different security agencies and the public is essential to fight terrorism, sectarianism, extremism, drug trafficking, and smuggling. He said that RPCCs will help bring consistency in policing standards across the region.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all regional police units and discussed how to improve coordination between departments. It was decided that coordination committees will be formed at both the regional and district levels.

These committees will ensure a quick response in emergencies and better cooperation among all security departments.

A detailed proposal on the current law and order situation was presented. It highlighted the need for improved coordination and stronger security measures. Institutions such as the police (Operations, Investigation, CTD, Special Branch), intelligence agencies, the prosecution department, district administration, and community members will be part of these committees.

Monthly meetings will be held regularly, with emergency sessions called when needed.

The RPCCs will also focus on key issues such as hate speech, monitoring of madrassas, extremism, and other matters mentioned in the NAP. Sub-committees will be formed to tackle specific areas like counter-terrorism, drug control, smuggling, and community policing.

