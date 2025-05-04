Meeting Discusses Ways To Boost Regional Coordination And Security Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held to boost regional coordination and strengthen security efforts under the National Action Plan (NAP).
The meeting was chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, who said that Regional Police Coordination Committees (RPCCs) would play a key role in improving law and order and protecting lives and property.
Speaking at the meeting, RPO Alpa emphasized that cooperation between different security agencies and the public is essential to fight terrorism, sectarianism, extremism, drug trafficking, and smuggling. He said that RPCCs will help bring consistency in policing standards across the region.
The meeting reviewed the performance of all regional police units and discussed how to improve coordination between departments. It was decided that coordination committees will be formed at both the regional and district levels.
These committees will ensure a quick response in emergencies and better cooperation among all security departments.
A detailed proposal on the current law and order situation was presented. It highlighted the need for improved coordination and stronger security measures. Institutions such as the police (Operations, Investigation, CTD, Special Branch), intelligence agencies, the prosecution department, district administration, and community members will be part of these committees.
Monthly meetings will be held regularly, with emergency sessions called when needed.
The RPCCs will also focus on key issues such as hate speech, monitoring of madrassas, extremism, and other matters mentioned in the NAP. Sub-committees will be formed to tackle specific areas like counter-terrorism, drug control, smuggling, and community policing.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discusses ways to boost Regional Coordination and Security Cooperation2 minutes ago
-
1896 hardcore criminals apprehended under NAP2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador says global community supports peaceful resolution of Pak-India conflict based on facts12 minutes ago
-
Heatwave fuels surge in Air Cooler sales in twin cities32 minutes ago
-
ADG reviews PFA performance in meeting32 minutes ago
-
National hero Arshad Nadeem visits IPSD, praises citizen-friendly initiatives1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Lawrence Wong on his victory in Singapore elections1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Malaysian FM1 hour ago
-
PDMA issues landslide warning for Murree & Galyat, urges timely precautions2 hours ago
-
Fading Shadows: Once popular native trees vanishing in South Punjab2 hours ago
-
Beekeeping offers new economic path for women empowerment in rural South Punjab2 hours ago
-
DG Hajj mission pledges best possible services for Pakistani Pilgrims2 hours ago