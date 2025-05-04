DG Hajj Mission Pledges Best Possible Services For Pakistani Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Pakistan Hajj Mission Director General Abdul Wahab Somro said on Sunday that Pakistani pilgrims continue to arrive in Madinah Munawwarah as per schedule, thanks to seamless flight operations and exceptional arrangements by Saudi authorities, relevant departments and the mission.
The Director General (DG) of Pakistan's Hajj Mission while in an interview with Radio Pakistan's program assured that pilgrims will enjoy a seamless journey, pledging to provide the best possible services for Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for them.
The Pakistan Hajj Mission, in close collaboration with Saudi authorities has undertaken meticulous planning to ensure seamless facilitation for pilgrims throughout their entire journey, he added.
The DG highlighted significant upgrades in facilities under the Government Hajj Scheme this year, noting the continuation of the popular Short Hajj package, which was introduced last year and has proven to be a success.
"Pilgrims can now select accommodations tailored to their needs, with options for two-bed and three-bed rooms, especially designed to cater the need of family requirements," according to the DG.
The Hajj Mission has secured around 93,000 beds for Pakistani pilgrims, with notable amenities including sofa beds and personal storage shelves in Mina, a first in Pakistan's Hajj history, as highlighted by Abdul Wahab Soomro, enhancing pilgrims' comfort and convenience.
The government has prioritized value-added services for pilgrims, leveraging modern technology, including mobile applications to enhance their experience, he added.
This focus on innovation has improved services and efforts to ensure smooth flights for pilgrims continue, further streamlining their journey, he mentioned.
Meanwhile, Pakistani pilgrims are leveraging technology to enhance their spiritual experience, offering Nawafil at the esteemed Riaz-ul-Jannah through the Saudi Arabia's Nusuk App, while the authorities continue to ensure seamless travel arrangements, with smooth flights remaining a top priority for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beekeeping offers new economic path for women empowerment in rural South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
DG Hajj mission pledges best possible services for Pakistani Pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
2-cars collision in Hafizabad claims two lives, several injured22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Youth in Srinagar face heightened repression as raids escalate32 minutes ago
-
15 quail, 20 pheasant chicks recovered10 hours ago
-
Azma Bokhari congratulates CPNE office-bearers10 hours ago
-
CM congratulates CPNE office-bearers10 hours ago
-
CM message on World Press Freedom Day10 hours ago
-
Pak Abdali missile has capability to respond India strongly: Rana Sanaullah10 hours ago
-
Govt releases funds for Himmat Card10 hours ago
-
Flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border attracts people10 hours ago
-
Minister briefs President on irrigation schemes in Sindh11 hours ago