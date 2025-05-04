Open Menu

PM Felicitates Lawrence Wong On His Victory In Singapore Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his party on their victory in elections in Singapore.

On X account, the prime minister said, “I wish them success in advancing Singapore’s progress and prosperity. Pakistan looks forward to deepening its longstanding partnership with Singapore in all important areas of mutual interest.”

