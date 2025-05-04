Beekeeping offers new economic path for women empowerment in rural South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Beekeeping is emerging as a profitable and eco-friendly enterprise in Pakistan, and institutions

like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan, are playing a crucial role

in nurturing this potential.

Each year, the university trains over 100 students and farmers in scientific beekeeping techniques,

encouraging sustainable practices and entrepreneurship.

Dr Mudassar Ali, Assistant Professor of Entomology at MNS University, said the university had

registered two companies — Alishbah Honey and Honey World—to support honey production

and expand its commercial potential. While the university itself remains focused on research

and education, these companies aim to promote quality honey exports and modern beekeeping

methods.

Pakistan’s honey is widely appreciated in the middle East for its unique taste and superior quality.

According to experts, around 4,000 tons of honey are exported to Arab countries annually. The

industry supports nearly 27,000 families and has the capacity to significantly boost national

exports if modern techniques are adopted.

Dr Mudassar explained that a single hive can produce up to 25 kilograms of honey annually,

earning between PKR 15,000 to 25,000. He added that honey was not just a natural sweetener

but a nutrient-rich product containing calcium, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins.

Its antibacterial

properties help with wound healing, sore throats, and immune system support.

He emphasized the ecological role of honeybees, which aid in pollination and contribute to higher

yields of fruits and vegetables. However, climate change, chemical sprays, and temperature shifts

are harming bee populations and their productivity. Bees thrive best in spring, with optimal

temperatures between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Women can also play a vital role in honey production by maintaining hives at homes or on rooftops,

contributing to household income and local economies. There are over 20,000 bee species globally,

with four—European, wild, small, and Asian bees—being most common in commercial use.

Dr. Mudassar urged the government to provide interest-free loans to beekeepers, establish quality

control labs, and develop export facilitation centers. He warned that declining bee populations pose

a threat to environmental balance and food security.

Through technical training, workshops, and public awareness, MNS University continues to lead

efforts in strengthening Pakistan’s honey sector while promoting environmental sustainability.