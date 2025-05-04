Beekeeping Offers New Economic Path For Women Empowerment In Rural South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Beekeeping is emerging as a profitable and eco-friendly enterprise in Pakistan, and institutions
like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan, are playing a crucial role
in nurturing this potential.
Each year, the university trains over 100 students and farmers in scientific beekeeping techniques,
encouraging sustainable practices and entrepreneurship.
Dr Mudassar Ali, Assistant Professor of Entomology at MNS University, said the university had
registered two companies — Alishbah Honey and Honey World—to support honey production
and expand its commercial potential. While the university itself remains focused on research
and education, these companies aim to promote quality honey exports and modern beekeeping
methods.
Pakistan’s honey is widely appreciated in the middle East for its unique taste and superior quality.
According to experts, around 4,000 tons of honey are exported to Arab countries annually. The
industry supports nearly 27,000 families and has the capacity to significantly boost national
exports if modern techniques are adopted.
Dr Mudassar explained that a single hive can produce up to 25 kilograms of honey annually,
earning between PKR 15,000 to 25,000. He added that honey was not just a natural sweetener
but a nutrient-rich product containing calcium, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins.
Its antibacterial
properties help with wound healing, sore throats, and immune system support.
He emphasized the ecological role of honeybees, which aid in pollination and contribute to higher
yields of fruits and vegetables. However, climate change, chemical sprays, and temperature shifts
are harming bee populations and their productivity. Bees thrive best in spring, with optimal
temperatures between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.
Women can also play a vital role in honey production by maintaining hives at homes or on rooftops,
contributing to household income and local economies. There are over 20,000 bee species globally,
with four—European, wild, small, and Asian bees—being most common in commercial use.
Dr. Mudassar urged the government to provide interest-free loans to beekeepers, establish quality
control labs, and develop export facilitation centers. He warned that declining bee populations pose
a threat to environmental balance and food security.
Through technical training, workshops, and public awareness, MNS University continues to lead
efforts in strengthening Pakistan’s honey sector while promoting environmental sustainability.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beekeeping offers new economic path for women empowerment in rural South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
DG Hajj mission pledges best possible services for Pakistani Pilgrims6 minutes ago
-
2-cars collision in Hafizabad claims two lives, several injured26 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Youth in Srinagar face heightened repression as raids escalate36 minutes ago
-
15 quail, 20 pheasant chicks recovered10 hours ago
-
Azma Bokhari congratulates CPNE office-bearers10 hours ago
-
CM congratulates CPNE office-bearers10 hours ago
-
CM message on World Press Freedom Day10 hours ago
-
Pak Abdali missile has capability to respond India strongly: Rana Sanaullah10 hours ago
-
Govt releases funds for Himmat Card10 hours ago
-
Flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border attracts people10 hours ago
-
Minister briefs President on irrigation schemes in Sindh11 hours ago